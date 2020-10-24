Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.97.

UAA opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 154,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,446.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 373,100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Under Armour by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 146,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 66,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Under Armour by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

