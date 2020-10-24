UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northcoast Research

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Northcoast Research in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

UNF opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.64.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $490,178. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

