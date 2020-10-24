Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives €51.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.69 ($60.81).

UNIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

