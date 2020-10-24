Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Unilever has increased its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UN opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

