Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
Unilever has increased its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
UN opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.