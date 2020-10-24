Unilever (NYSE:UN) Lowered to “Hold” at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of UN stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Unilever by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

