Unilever (NYSE:UN) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,569,000 after purchasing an additional 529,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unilever by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,647,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,025,000 after acquiring an additional 70,251 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 770,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 14.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81,044 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.