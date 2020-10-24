Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a market cap of $108.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.81. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.79.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.