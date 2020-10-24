United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $186.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $153.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.71.

NYSE UPS opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day moving average is $128.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

