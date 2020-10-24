United Parcel Service’s (UPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $186.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $153.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.88 EPS.
UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.71.
NYSE UPS opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day moving average is $128.87.
In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.