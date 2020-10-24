Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

UBX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.64.

UBX opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.15. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,098,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after buying an additional 348,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 45,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 12.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 49,930 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

