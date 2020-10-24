Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UE. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.14.

NYSE:UE opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 131.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,529 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 337,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

