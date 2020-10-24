v.systems (VSYS) Trading Down 9.4% This Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. v.systems has a market capitalization of $34.53 million and $1.35 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, v.systems has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

About v.systems

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,033,826,280 coins and its circulating supply is 2,118,967,816 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

