Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78,409 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $41.97 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

