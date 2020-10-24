ValuEngine Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trinseo from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trinseo from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Trinseo stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. Trinseo has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Trinseo by 281.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter worth $45,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

