ValuEngine Upgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RadNet has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. RadNet’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RadNet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RadNet by 3.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in RadNet by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in RadNet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

