Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

