Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 83.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,921,000 after purchasing an additional 398,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after buying an additional 348,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,633,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,149,000 after buying an additional 254,042 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,968,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 157,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.