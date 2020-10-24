Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,576,000 after purchasing an additional 871,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,884.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after purchasing an additional 586,779 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $187.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.