Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 13.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $318,931,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 486.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,702,000 after purchasing an additional 993,598 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $317.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

