Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) is Hamilton Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 52.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 122,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU opened at $140.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.17. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.