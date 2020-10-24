Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $124.27 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $130.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 8,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 172.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $7,672,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

