Veles (VLS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $340,377.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Veles has a market cap of $115,000.46 and approximately $340,377.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 71.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12,990.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.07 or 0.03187618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.02099207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00445246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00978899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00484342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00042115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,381,332 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,385 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.