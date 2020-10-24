Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,231 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $509,111.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 53.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $632,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

