Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

NYSE:VRTV opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $272.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Veritiv by 177.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 945.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

