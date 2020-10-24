ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.88.

VIAC opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $1,312,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,628,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after buying an additional 257,662 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 30.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 531,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 539.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

