Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €95.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.88 ($104.56).

Shares of DG stock opened at €72.84 ($85.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.93. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

