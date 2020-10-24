VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.80.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

