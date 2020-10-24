Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VUZI. Bradley Woods restated a buy rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.67.

VUZI stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.09. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vuzix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

