Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Waitr in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. Waitr has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waitr during the second quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

