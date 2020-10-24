Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) a €36.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOEJ. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.10 ($34.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $929.75 million and a P/E ratio of 137.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of €27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.73. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of €42.06 ($49.48).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

