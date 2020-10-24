Warburg Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €190.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Independent Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €165.31 ($194.49).

ETR VOW3 opened at €139.06 ($163.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €134.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

