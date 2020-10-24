Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

HCC opened at $14.92 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

