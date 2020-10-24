Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSBF. ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waterstone Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

WSBF stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $427.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $80.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 26.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

