WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $233.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

WDFC opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $239.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.80. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WD-40 during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 22.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

