WealthTrust Axiom LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,837,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7.0% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.