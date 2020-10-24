WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 11,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,462.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,111.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

