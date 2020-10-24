WealthTrust Axiom LLC Decreases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amcor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.