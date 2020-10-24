WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $350,740,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1,172.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,348,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,858,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $24.90 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $208.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,189,383 shares of company stock worth $1,256,929,302. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

