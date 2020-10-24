WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 68,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 120,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 94,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.