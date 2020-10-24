WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $509,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $330.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $335.65. The firm has a market cap of $308.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Bank of America raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

