WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 1.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.43 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

