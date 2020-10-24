WealthTrust Axiom LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after buying an additional 4,658,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $381,753,000 after purchasing an additional 693,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

