WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 293 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $88,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $132.42. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

