WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases 87,618 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 87,618 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 1.1% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 680,233 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,573 in the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 182.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

