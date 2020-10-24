WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Holdings in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,174,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 7.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,152,000 after acquiring an additional 890,829 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the second quarter worth $56,280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mylan by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,277,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after acquiring an additional 236,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mylan by 37.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,907,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,747,000 after buying an additional 792,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. Mylan has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

