WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,520,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 1,000,619 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Unisys by 24.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,069,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 211,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 595,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 177,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 153,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $438.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.27 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

