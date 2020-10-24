WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,232.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

Shares of CMS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.