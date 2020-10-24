WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 19,010 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.