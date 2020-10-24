WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 274,882 Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 274,882 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.39% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

TNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $155.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.69 million. Equities analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

