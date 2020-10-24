WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 40,464 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.