Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Up 11.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)’s share price shot up 11.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $32.79. 1,195,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 784,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

